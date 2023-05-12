Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring fallen, survivors of Holocaust [Image 3 of 5]

    Honoring fallen, survivors of Holocaust

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alyssa Krings, 51st Maintenance Squadron mechanical engineer, breaks glow sticks during the Osan Holocaust Remembrance Week candlelight vigil and five kilometer walk at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2023. Congress established the Days of Remembrance in 1980 as a commemoration to Holocaust victims and their families. Osan observed the Holocaust Days of Remembrance from April 15-19, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 03:57
    Photo ID: 7811845
    VIRIN: 230517-F-IC495-3141
    Resolution: 5098x3392
    Size: 9.59 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring fallen, survivors of Holocaust [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring fallen, survivors of Holocaust
    Honoring fallen, survivors of Holocaust
    Honoring fallen, survivors of Holocaust
    Honoring fallen, survivors of Holocaust
    Honoring fallen, survivors of Holocaust

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    remembrance
    honor
    holocaust

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT