    Honoring fallen, survivors of Holocaust

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Phillip O’Neill, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, leads participants of the Osan Holocaust Remembrance Week candlelight vigil and five kilometer walk in a prayer before the event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2023. Chaplains support the spiritual resilience of Airmen worldwide by providing pastoral care and counseling to those of faith and those of no faith. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 03:57
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    remembrance
    honor
    holocaust

