U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson, right, thanks members of the Guam National Guard’s 721st Army Band, who performed music May 4 during the jointly hosted giant kite festivals for Sagamihara and Zama cities held near the Sagami River.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 03:38 Photo ID: 7811822 VIRIN: 230504-A-PR478-463 Resolution: 6176x4112 Size: 3.42 MB Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sagamihara, Zama cities host first giant kite festivals since 2019 [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.