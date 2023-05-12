Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sagamihara, Zama cities host first giant kite festivals since 2019 [Image 4 of 5]

    Sagamihara, Zama cities host first giant kite festivals since 2019

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Zama City Mayor Mito Sato purifies the city’s giant kite with salt May 4 during the city’s giant kite festival held jointly with Sagamihara City’s festival near the Sagami River. The kite shown here is Sagamihara City’s and is about 14 square meters in size and weighs about 2 tons. The kanji on the kite reads “hana-kaze,” which means “flower winds.”

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 03:38
    Photo ID: 7811821
    VIRIN: 230504-A-PR478-411
    Resolution: 5248x3856
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Zama City
    Sagamihara City
    Giant Kite Festival

