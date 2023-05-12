Zama City Mayor Mito Sato purifies the city’s giant kite with salt May 4 during the city’s giant kite festival held jointly with Sagamihara City’s festival near the Sagami River. The kite shown here is Sagamihara City’s and is about 14 square meters in size and weighs about 2 tons. The kanji on the kite reads “hana-kaze,” which means “flower winds.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 03:38 Photo ID: 7811821 VIRIN: 230504-A-PR478-411 Resolution: 5248x3856 Size: 1.62 MB Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sagamihara, Zama cities host first giant kite festivals since 2019 [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.