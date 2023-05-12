Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sagamihara, Zama cities host first giant kite festivals since 2019 [Image 3 of 5]

    Sagamihara, Zama cities host first giant kite festivals since 2019

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    From left, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio, USAG Japan Commander Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Warrant Officer Daisuke Chiba, command sergeant major of the JGSDF's 4th Engineer Group, take part in the opening ceremony of Zama City’s giant kite festival May 4 near the Sagami River. The festival, held jointly with Sagamihara City was the first since 2019 to be held at full scale, following cancellations and a reduced-capacity festival due to COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    This work, Sagamihara, Zama cities host first giant kite festivals since 2019 [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Zama City
    Sagamihara City
    Giant Kite Festival

