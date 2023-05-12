From left, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio, USAG Japan Commander Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Warrant Officer Daisuke Chiba, command sergeant major of the JGSDF's 4th Engineer Group, take part in the opening ceremony of Zama City’s giant kite festival May 4 near the Sagami River. The festival, held jointly with Sagamihara City was the first since 2019 to be held at full scale, following cancellations and a reduced-capacity festival due to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 03:38
|Photo ID:
|7811820
|VIRIN:
|230504-A-PR478-345
|Resolution:
|6048x4048
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sagamihara, Zama cities host first giant kite festivals since 2019 [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
