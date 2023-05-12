Sagamihara, Zama cities host first giant kite festivals since 2019

From left, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio, USAG Japan Commander Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Warrant Officer Daisuke Chiba, command sergeant major of the JGSDF's 4th Engineer Group, take part in the opening ceremony of Zama City’s giant kite festival May 4 near the Sagami River. The festival, held jointly with Sagamihara City was the first since 2019 to be held at full scale, following cancellations and a reduced-capacity festival due to COVID-19.

