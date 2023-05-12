Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st MI BDE, ROK Army 2OC conduct ROK-US Combined Intelligence Training [Image 2 of 2]

    501st MI BDE, ROK Army 2OC conduct ROK-US Combined Intelligence Training

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    Pictured is the 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion’s Deployable Intelligence Support Element (DISE). The DISE deployed to Republic of Korea Army 2nd Operational Command Headquarters to integrate U.S. intelligence systems into the 2OC intelligence architecture. The DISE enabled the 2OC ground stakeholders to ingest full-motion video and provide inputs into Eighth Army’s Combined Rear Area operational picture. (Courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    Korea
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Eighth Army
    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

