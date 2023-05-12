501st MI BDE, ROK Army 2OC conduct ROK-US Combined Intelligence Training

Pictured is the 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion’s Deployable Intelligence Support Element (DISE). The DISE deployed to Republic of Korea Army 2nd Operational Command Headquarters to integrate U.S. intelligence systems into the 2OC intelligence architecture. The DISE enabled the 2OC ground stakeholders to ingest full-motion video and provide inputs into Eighth Army’s Combined Rear Area operational picture. (Courtesy photo)

