During the Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Intelligence Training (RUCIT) May 17, 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion showcased U.S. collection assets. RUCIT allowed U.S. and ROK intelligence professionals to better understand the collection management process and submit collections requests for enabling a combined intelligence picture. (Courtesy photo by Republic of Korea Army 2nd Operational Command Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 02:04
|Photo ID:
|7811751
|VIRIN:
|230517-A-ZZ999-0008
|Resolution:
|4783x3189
|Size:
|897.96 KB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 501st MI BDE, ROK Army 2OC conduct ROK-US Combined Intelligence Training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
501st MI BDE, ROK Army 2OC conduct ROK-US Combined Intelligence Training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT