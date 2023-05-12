Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st MI BDE, ROK Army 2OC conduct ROK-US Combined Intelligence Training [Image 1 of 2]

    501st MI BDE, ROK Army 2OC conduct ROK-US Combined Intelligence Training

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    During the Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Intelligence Training (RUCIT) May 17, 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion showcased U.S. collection assets. RUCIT allowed U.S. and ROK intelligence professionals to better understand the collection management process and submit collections requests for enabling a combined intelligence picture. (Courtesy photo by Republic of Korea Army 2nd Operational Command Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023
    Location: POHANG, KR 
    TAGS

    Korea
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Eighth Army
    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

