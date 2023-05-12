During the Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Intelligence Training (RUCIT) May 17, 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion showcased U.S. collection assets. RUCIT allowed U.S. and ROK intelligence professionals to better understand the collection management process and submit collections requests for enabling a combined intelligence picture. (Courtesy photo by Republic of Korea Army 2nd Operational Command Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 02:04 Photo ID: 7811751 VIRIN: 230517-A-ZZ999-0008 Resolution: 4783x3189 Size: 897.96 KB Location: POHANG, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 501st MI BDE, ROK Army 2OC conduct ROK-US Combined Intelligence Training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.