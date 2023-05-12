501st MI BDE, ROK Army 2OC conduct ROK-US Combined Intelligence Training

Courtesy Photo | Pictured is the 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion’s Deployable Intelligence...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pictured is the 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion’s Deployable Intelligence Support Element (DISE). The DISE deployed to Republic of Korea Army 2nd Operational Command Headquarters to integrate U.S. intelligence systems into the 2OC intelligence architecture. The DISE enabled the 2OC ground stakeholders to ingest full-motion video and provide inputs into Eighth Army’s Combined Rear Area operational picture. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Eighth Army’s 501st Military Intelligence Brigade Theater teamed up with the Republic of Korea Army’s 2nd Operational Command for ROK-U.S. Combined Intelligence Training in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, May 17.



The goal of the RUCIT 23 was to strengthen readiness and interoperability by utilizing combined information assets in a simulated battlefield environment.



The training focused on leveraging ROK and U.S. intelligence processes to effectively operate surveillance and reconnaissance assets in a joint and combined environment. 501st MIB-T’s Deployable Intelligence Support Element integrated into 2OC’s intelligence architecture to enhance the ability to analyze combined information.



This intelligence exercise first began in 2021 to develop the readiness of the ROK-U.S. to conduct combined information operations. This year's event has grown even larger with more than 250 U.S. and South Korean Soldiers and various ISR assets from both countries involved, according to the ROK 2OC.



The intelligence training activities were carried out in unison, which involved identifying “enemy” movements with intelligence assets and then reading and analyzing them together. Efforts were also made to create a training situation that resembled an actual battle by employing opposing forces in various environments such as coastal infiltration, which made Pohang an ideal area.



In the future, both the 501st MI Brigade and ROK Army 2OC plan to conduct human, technical and procedural exchanges in order to develop the ability to carry out combined information operations between South Korea and the U.S.



Brig. Gen. Park Jong-sun, 2OC G-2, assistant chief of staff, said, "This training has raised the interoperability of allied information assets to the next level," adding, "It was a valuable time to strengthen preparation with combined and joint forces."