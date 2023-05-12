ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Myers, left, Airman 1st Class Christopher Wolverton, center, and Airman 1st Class Matthew Jaeger, right, water and fuel systems maintenance personnel assigned to 773rd Civil Engineer Squadron, set up a solar panel system for an Agile Combat Employment tent air transportable clinic, during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 9, 2023. NE 23-1 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

