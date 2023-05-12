ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Myers, left, a water and fuel systems maintenance supervisor assigned to 773rd Civil Engineer Squadron, secures solar panels to a tent frame for an Agile Combat Employment air transportable clinic during Northern Edge 23-1, May 9, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. NE 23-1 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

