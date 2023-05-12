Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1 [Image 8 of 13]

    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Martinez 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Myers, a water and fuel systems maintenance supervisor assigned to 773rd Civil Engineer Squadron, secures a solar panel system to a tent frame during an Agile Combat Employment air transportable clinic set up, during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 9, 2023. NE 23-1 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 01:39
    Photo ID: 7811698
    VIRIN: 230509-N-KY377-031
    Resolution: 6130x4087
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1 [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1
    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1
    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1
    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1
    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1
    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1
    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1
    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1
    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1
    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1
    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1
    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1
    ACE capabilities, air transportable clinic-established put to test during Northern Edge 23-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    NorthernEdge
    Air Force
    Agile Combat Employment (ACE)
    Air Transportable Clinic
    #NorthernEdge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT