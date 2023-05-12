Staff Sgt. David Thurman, a crew chief with the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, and an Alaskan Commercial Fisherman, poses for a photo with his brother Bobby and wingman Billy Mallula. Thurman invited his friend from the Maintenance Group to fish with his family. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 23:05
|Photo ID:
|7811518
|VIRIN:
|230522-Z-UF872-001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|333.9 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Airman Crew Chief and Summer Fisherman [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arctic Airman and Summer Fisherman
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT