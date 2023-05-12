Staff Sgt. David Thurman, a crew chief with the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, and an Alaskan Commercial Fisherman, poses for a photo with his brother Bobby and wingman Billy Mallula. Thurman invited his friend from the Maintenance Group to fish with his family. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US Arctic Airman Crew Chief and Summer Fisherman [Image 4 of 4]