    Arctic Airman Crew Chief and Summer Fisherman [Image 3 of 4]

    Arctic Airman Crew Chief and Summer Fisherman

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Staff Sgt. David Thurman, a crew chief with the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, and an Alaskan Commercial Fisherman, poses for a photo with his brother Bobby and wingman Billy Mallula. Thurman invited his friend from the Maintenance Group to fish with his family. (Courtesy Photo)

    Guardsmen
    Crew Chief
    Eielson Air Force Base
    168th Wing
    Arctic Airman
    Alaska Fisherman

