    Arctic Airman Crew Chief and Summer Fisherman

    Arctic Airman Crew Chief and Summer Fisherman

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. David Thurman, a crew chief with the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, prepares to send off a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot at Eielson Air Force Base. The Alaska Air National Guard KC-135s provide air refueling, joint force lethality, and deter aggression across the Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 23:05
    VIRIN: 230518-Z-UF872-053
    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    This work, Arctic Airman Crew Chief and Summer Fisherman [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guardsmen
    Crew Chief
    KC-135
    168th Wing
    Arctic Airman
    Alaska Fisherman

