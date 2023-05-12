Arctic Airman Crew Chief and Summer Fisherman

Staff Sgt. David Thurman, a crew chief with the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, prepares to send off a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot at Eielson Air Force Base. The Alaska Air National Guard KC-135s provide air refueling, joint force lethality, and deter aggression across the Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|05.18.2023
|05.22.2023 23:05
|7811508
|230518-Z-UF872-053
|5408x3600
|14.39 MB
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|2
|0
Arctic Airman and Summer Fisherman
