Arctic Airman Crew Chief and Summer Fisherman

Staff Sgt. David Thurman, a crew chief with the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, poses for a photo in front of a 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker at Eielson Air Force Base. The Alaska Air National Guard KC-135s provide air refueling, joint force lethality, and deter aggression across the Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

