Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes

Isreali Defense Forces (IDF), Sgt. Ofir Holzman, assigned to IDF Combat Camera Company, takes a photo for sensitive site exploitation during the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 22, 2023. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 22:32
|Photo ID:
|7811490
|VIRIN:
|230522-A-KS490-2070
|Resolution:
|4760x3808
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
