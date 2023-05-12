U.S. Army soldiers, Sgt. Landon Carter, assigned to 75th Ranger Regiment, places dummy casualty on a litter during the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 22, 2023. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 22:33
|Photo ID:
|7811479
|VIRIN:
|230522-A-KS490-1875
|Resolution:
|5000x4000
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
