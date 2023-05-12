U.S. Army soldiers, Sgt. Landon Carter, assigned to 75th Ranger Regiment, places dummy casualty on a litter during the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 22, 2023. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 22:33 Photo ID: 7811479 VIRIN: 230522-A-KS490-1875 Resolution: 5000x4000 Size: 2.11 MB Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.