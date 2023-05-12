Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes [Image 14 of 17]

    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Spc. Noah Martin 

    55th Signal Company (Combat Camera)   

    U.S. Air Force, Senior Airmen Stephen Pulter, assigned to 1st Combat Camera Squadron, stand finishes applying a tourniquet onto a dummy casualty during the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 22, 2023. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 22:33
    Photo ID: 7811484
    VIRIN: 230522-A-KS490-1924
    Resolution: 4648x3718
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes
    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Tactical Lanes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Visual Information Specialist
    Best Combat Camera Competition
    BestCOMCAM
    Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT