CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Cmdr. William Murphy, outgoing commanding officer of Training Squadron (VT) 27, salutes the colors during the national anthem. Murphy
turned over duties as commanding officer to Cmdr. Ben Glaser in a ceremony aboard USS Lexington, May 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 17:39
|Photo ID:
|7811146
|VIRIN:
|230510-N-OT909-1003
|Resolution:
|7395x4930
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, VT-27 holds change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Anne Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VT-27 holds change of command ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT