Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VT-27 holds change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    VT-27 holds change of command ceremony

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Anne Owens 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Cmdr. William Murphy, outgoing commanding officer of Training Squadron (VT) 27, salutes the colors during the national anthem. Murphy
    turned over duties as commanding officer to Cmdr. Ben Glaser in a ceremony aboard USS Lexington, May 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 17:39
    Photo ID: 7811146
    VIRIN: 230510-N-OT909-1003
    Resolution: 7395x4930
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VT-27 holds change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Anne Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VT-27 holds change of command ceremony
    VT-27 holds change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VT-27 holds change of command ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command
    aviation
    vt-27
    uss lexington
    boomers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT