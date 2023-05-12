Incoming Training Squadron 27 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Ben Glaser, left, shakes hands with Training Air Wing Four Commodore Capt. Michael Albus, right, in a ceremony aboard USS Lexington, May 10. Glaser assumes command following the leadership of Cmdr. William Murphy, center. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 17:39
|Photo ID:
|7811147
|VIRIN:
|230510-N-OT909-1052
|Resolution:
|7714x5143
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Hometown:
|DES MOINES, IA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
VT-27 holds change of command ceremony
VT-27 holds change of command ceremony
