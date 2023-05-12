Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VT-27 holds change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    VT-27 holds change of command ceremony

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Anne Owens 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    Incoming Training Squadron 27 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Ben Glaser, left, shakes hands with Training Air Wing Four Commodore Capt. Michael Albus, right, in a ceremony aboard USS Lexington, May 10. Glaser assumes command following the leadership of Cmdr. William Murphy, center. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)

