Incoming Training Squadron 27 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Ben Glaser, left, shakes hands with Training Air Wing Four Commodore Capt. Michael Albus, right, in a ceremony aboard USS Lexington, May 10. Glaser assumes command following the leadership of Cmdr. William Murphy, center. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 17:39 Photo ID: 7811147 VIRIN: 230510-N-OT909-1052 Resolution: 7714x5143 Size: 3.85 MB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US Hometown: DES MOINES, IA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VT-27 holds change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Anne Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.