VT-27 holds change of command ceremony

Photo By Anne Owens | Incoming Training Squadron 27 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Ben Glaser, left, shakes hands...... read more read more Photo By Anne Owens | Incoming Training Squadron 27 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Ben Glaser, left, shakes hands with Training Air Wing Four Commodore Capt. Michael Albus, right, in a ceremony aboard USS Lexington, May 10. Glaser assumes command following the leadership of Cmdr. William Murphy, center. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released) see less | View Image Page

The “Boomers” of Training Squadron (VT) 27, stationed aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi, Texas, held a change of command ceremony, to mark the transition of command leadership, May 10.



During the change of command event, Cmdr. Benjamin J. Glaser, of Des Moines, Iowa, assumed all duties and responsibilities as the VT-27 commanding officer from Cmdr. William “Chip” Murphy, of Cleveland, Ohio.



During Murphy’s time as commanding officer of VT-27, the “Boomers” flew over 20,000 flight hours over 14,700 sorties resulting in the primary phase completion of 210 Student Naval Aviators. His relentless dedication to training, safety and standardization resulted in VT-27 receiving the 2022 Chief of Naval Operations safety award.



“This has been a busy year for the Boomers,” said Murphy. “The command rolls into the summer slightly ahead on production due to an early production detachment to Roswell, New Mexico, and our instructor’s efforts day in and day out. In an era of great power competition, primary production is an important force multiplier and I could not be more proud of the men and women of this command. I look forward to hearing about Skipper Glaser and executive officer, Cmdr. Tom Younghans, continued success with the ‘Boomers’ of VT-27.”



Glaser expressed his gratitude to Murphy.



“Chip, you fostered a command culture that made this look easy. We both know it is not,” said Glaser.



Additionally, Glaser also spoke about his goals as VT-27’s new commanding officer.



“The fleet requires well trained, quality junior officers to successfully compete on a global scale in an increasingly demanding and complex environment,” said Glaser. “My goal as your Commanding Officer is to promote a culture of stewardship and esprit de corps, creating a framework to successfully train future officers and aviators of the highest quality.”



VT-27 is one of two primary training squadrons within Training Air Wing Four in Corpus Christi, Texas. The mission of VT-27 is to fly and train student naval aviators to prepare them for follow-on training and the fleet.



Chief of Naval Air Training trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality Naval Aviators who prevail in competition, crisis, and conflict. Headquartered at NAS Corpus Christi, CNATRA comprises five training air wings in Florida, Mississippi, and Texas, which are home to 17 training squadrons. In addition, CNATRA oversees the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels and the training curriculum for all fleet replacement squadrons.