U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 92nd Security Forces Squadron, stands in formation at the beginning of a memorial ruck at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 16th, 2023. The memorial ruck was a part of police week and honored those defenders that made the ultimate sacrifice and died for their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 17:20
|Photo ID:
|7811114
|VIRIN:
|230516-F-OT222-1048
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fairchild Airmen participate in ruck in honor of police week [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
