    Fairchild Airmen participate in ruck in honor of police week [Image 4 of 4]

    Fairchild Airmen participate in ruck in honor of police week

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 92nd Security Forces Squadron, stands in formation at the beginning of a memorial ruck at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 16th, 2023. The memorial ruck was a part of police week and honored those defenders that made the ultimate sacrifice and died for their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 17:20
    Photo ID: 7811114
    VIRIN: 230516-F-OT222-1048
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Airmen participate in ruck in honor of police week [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Police Week
    92nd Security Forces Squadron

