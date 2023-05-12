A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 92nd Security Forces Squadron stands in formation at the beginning of a memorial ruck at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 16th, 2023. The memorial ruck was a part of police week which honored those defenders that made the ultimate sacrifice and died for their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 17:20
|Photo ID:
|7811110
|VIRIN:
|230516-F-OT222-1010
|Resolution:
|4994x3334
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fairchild Airmen participate in ruck in honor of police week [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
