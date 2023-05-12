Fairchild Airmen participate in ruck in honor of police week

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 92nd Security Forces Squadron stands in formation at the beginning of a memorial ruck at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 16th, 2023. The memorial ruck was a part of police week which honored those defenders that made the ultimate sacrifice and died for their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

