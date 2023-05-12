Fairchild Airmen participate in ruck in honor of police week

Airmen assigned to the 92nd Security Forces Squadron participate in a memorial ruck during police week at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 16th, 2023. Police week honors local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

