British soldiers assigned to the Royal Lancers Aliwal Troop maneuver a Jackal armored vehicle through the demonstration range during exercise Griffin Shock 23 live fire event held at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 19, 2023. As the framework nation in Poland, Exercise Griffin Shock demonstrates the U.S. Army's ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battle Group Poland to a brigade-size unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 03:03 Photo ID: 7808991 VIRIN: 230519-Z-XG945-1104 Resolution: 6183x4122 Size: 1.54 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Griffin Shock 23 DV Day Demonstration [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.