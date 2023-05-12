Griffin Shock 23 DV Day Demonstration

A Polish F-16 Fighting Falcon participates in a fire support coordination exercise as part of Griffin Shock 23 held at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 19, 2023. As the framework nation in Poland, Exercise Griffin Shock demonstrates the U.S. Army's ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battle Group Poland to a brigade-size unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

Date Taken: 05.19.2023