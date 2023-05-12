Griffin Shock 23 DV Day Demonstration

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fire their M1A2 Abrams tank during a fire support coordination exercise as part of Griffin Shock 23 held at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 19, 2023. As the framework nation in Poland, Exercise Griffin Shock demonstrates the U.S. Army's ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battle Group Poland to a brigade-size unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

Date Taken: 05.19.2023
Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL