    CFK set-up during Enduring PACE [Image 4 of 4]

    CFK set-up during Enduring PACE

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, Airman 1st Class Luis Del Carmen Diaz and Airman 1st Class Ronell Joefield, both 8th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems specialists, assemble a Hawkeye Lite very-small aperture terminal as part of a Communications Fly-Away Kit during training even Enduring PACE at Kunsan Air Base, May 16, 2023. Enduring PACE is a week-long operations check of all of the 8th CS's primary, alternate, contingency and emergency communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 02:56
    Photo ID: 7808986
    VIRIN: 230516-F-YO204-2004
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 329.87 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFK set-up during Enduring PACE [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CS
    Hawkeye
    Training
    Comms
    8th FW
    CFK

