    CFK set-up during Enduring PACE [Image 1 of 4]

    CFK set-up during Enduring PACE

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 8th Communications Squadron unpack a Hawkeye Lite very-small aperture terminal as part of a Communications Fly-Away Kit during training even Enduring PACE at Kunsan Air Base, May 16, 2023. Enduring PACE is a week-long operations check of all of the 8th CS's primary, alternate, contingency and emergency communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

