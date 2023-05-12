From left, Airman 1st Class Ronell Joefield and Airman 1st Class Luis Del Carmen Diaz, both 8th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems specialists, assemble a Hawkeye Lite very-small aperture terminal as part of a Communications Fly-Away Kit during training even Enduring PACE at Kunsan Air Base, May 16, 2023. Enduring PACE is a week-long operations check of all of the 8th CS's primary, alternate, contingency and emergency communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 02:56
|Photo ID:
|7808985
|VIRIN:
|230516-F-YO204-2003
|Resolution:
|1865x1049
|Size:
|469.37 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CFK set-up during Enduring PACE [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
