From left, Airman 1st Class Ronell Joefield and Airman 1st Class Luis Del Carmen Diaz, both 8th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems specialists, assemble a Hawkeye Lite very-small aperture terminal as part of a Communications Fly-Away Kit during training even Enduring PACE at Kunsan Air Base, May 16, 2023. Enduring PACE is a week-long operations check of all of the 8th CS's primary, alternate, contingency and emergency communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 02:56 Photo ID: 7808985 VIRIN: 230516-F-YO204-2003 Resolution: 1865x1049 Size: 469.37 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFK set-up during Enduring PACE [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.