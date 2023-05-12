Misawa Market Day May 2023

U.S. and Japanese community members visit vendors during the first Market Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023. On and off-base community members gathered for a day of shopping, eating, and other family activities, reinforcing the commitment to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and supporting the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

