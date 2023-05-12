Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Market Day May 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    Misawa Market Day May 2023

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. and Japanese community members watch a taiko drumming performance during the first Market Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023. On and off-base community members gathered for a day of shopping, eating, and other family activities, reinforcing the commitment to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and supporting the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 23:40
    Photo ID: 7808876
    VIRIN: 230521-F-VZ160-1002
    Resolution: 5104x3646
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Market Day May 2023, by TSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa
    Community Engagement
    Market Day

