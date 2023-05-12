Officers in the making

The 195th Regional Training Institute, New Hampshire Army National Guard, hosted the Region 1 Officer Candidate School (OCS) Field Leadership Exercise (FLX), in Center Strafford, N.H., from May 18-20.



63 Officer Candidates from New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Pennsylvania participated in the three-day event, where candidates were tested on their troop leading abilities and tactical knowledge during various Situational Training Exercise Lanes. This FLX is part of Phase II for OCS and is the final evaluation before their culminating exercise at Ft. McClellan, Ala.

