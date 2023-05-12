Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Officers in the making [Image 5 of 5]

    Officers in the making

    CENTER STRAFFORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 195th Regional Training Institute, New Hampshire Army National Guard, hosted the Region 1 Officer Candidate School (OCS) Field Leadership Exercise (FLX), in Center Strafford, N.H., from May 18-20.

    63 Officer Candidates from New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Pennsylvania participated in the three-day event, where candidates were tested on their troop leading abilities and tactical knowledge during various Situational Training Exercise Lanes. This FLX is part of Phase II for OCS and is the final evaluation before their culminating exercise at Ft. McClellan, Ala.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 12:39
    Photo ID: 7808485
    VIRIN: 230519-Z-KB362-1005
    Resolution: 4872x4480
    Size: 13.26 MB
    Location: CENTER STRAFFORD, NH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officers in the making [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Officers in the making
    Officers in the making
    Officers in the making
    Officers in the making
    Officers in the making

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Officers
    Officer Candidate School
    New Hampshire
    FLX
    NHARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT