    Officers in the making [Image 3 of 5]

    Officers in the making

    CENTER STRAFFORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Officer Candidate Nicholas Curry of the New Hampshire Army National Guard searches an enemy during a tactical exercise on day three of the Region 1 Officer Candidate School Field Leadership Exercise on April 20 in Center Strafford, N.H.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 12:38
    Location: CENTER STRAFFORD, NH, US 
    Officers
    Officer Candidate School
    New Hampshire
    FLX
    NHARNG

