Officers in the making

Officer Candidate Nicholas Curry of the New Hampshire Army National Guard searches an enemy during a tactical exercise on day three of the Region 1 Officer Candidate School Field Leadership Exercise on April 20 in Center Strafford, N.H.

Date Taken: 05.20.2023
Location: CENTER STRAFFORD, NH, US