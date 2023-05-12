Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 12:38 Photo ID: 7808453 VIRIN: 230520-Z-KB362-1004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 20.2 MB Location: CENTER STRAFFORD, NH, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Officers in the making [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.