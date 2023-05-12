Officers in the making

Capt. Eric Wicks, training instructor with the Massachusetts Army National Guard Officer Candidate School, guides Officer Candidate Alok Patra of the Connecticut Army National Guard through leading a squad during a battle drill on April 20 in Center Strafford, N.H.
