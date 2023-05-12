Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officers in the making [Image 4 of 5]

    Officers in the making

    CENTER STRAFFORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Eric Wicks, training instructor with the Massachusetts Army National Guard Officer Candidate School, guides Officer Candidate Alok Patra of the Connecticut Army National Guard through leading a squad during a battle drill on April 20 in Center Strafford, N.H.

    This work, Officers in the making [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

