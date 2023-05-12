Date Taken: 04.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 07:55 Photo ID: 7808354 VIRIN: 230401-Z-ME883-1151 Resolution: 6174x4116 Size: 13.56 MB Location: RICHMOND, VA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 19

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Voices of the VaANG: 2nd Lt. Brittney Brandon-Jordan, 192nd Medical Group Detachment-1 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.