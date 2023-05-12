Voices of the VaANG: 2nd Lt. Brittney Brandon-Jordan, 192nd Medical Group Detachment-1

April's Voices of the VaANG is 2nd Lt. Brittney Brandon-Jordan, 192nd Medical Group Detachment-1 clinical nurse. From enlisting as a single mom to overcoming barriers, becoming an officer and starting her own business, check out her story below!



Q: What prompted you to join the VaANG?

A: I wanted to join the Guard because at the time I was a single mother and wanted to join the military but did not want to do it full time or possibly deploy or move every three years. I wanted to provide for my daughter the type of life I experienced growing up.



Q: Are you full or part time in the VaANG? What do you do?

A: I am in the Guard part time and work full time on MPA orders at the hospital in the 633rd Medical Group Family Health Clinic.



Q: How did the transition from an enlisted Airman to an officer go for you? What did it entail?

A: The transition from enlisted to officer was a period that tested my patience and faith. It took me believing in myself and knowing that I was supposed to be an officer and not taking NO for an answer.



Q: What did you do as an enlisted member? And now, what do you do as an officer?

A: As an enlisted member I was Command Support Staff for the Intel Unit. As an officer, I am a Registered Nurse working on a team with six providers where I perform comprehensive telephone/clinical triaging and coordinate multidisciplinary care, and coordinate, document and schedule patient appointments using electronic health records Genesis.



Q: For other enlisted members looking to make the move to being an officer, what wisdom can you provide?

A: I would let members know that it is essential to make yourself valuable to the team, find out what it takes to become the officer you want to be then go get the certifications/qualifications so when you go put in your packet the members on the board cannot say you are not qualified or that you don't have the required credentials.



Q: What was the hardest challenge you faced when you were a single mom joining/serving in the military? Was it worth it?

A: The hardest thing was when I first joined I had to sign my rights over as a parent before going to basic and leave my daughter for almost a year. Serving in the military has been one of the best decisions that I have ever made and if I had a choice, I would choose it all over again.



Q: What advice can you provide women/moms looking to join the VaANG?

A: The advice I would give would be to do it! I would tell them that being in the VaANG has not only made me a better person, but it has also made me a better mom.



Q: You've also started your own fitness business, can you share more about that and what it's done for your health and others?

A: Huney_BeeFit provides a platform for dedicated women to evaluate their mental will power. We will strive to stimulate a desire in you to holistically fuel and heal your body. Huney_BeeFit offers one-on-one workout guidance, virtual fitness sessions, food suggestions, and a safe place to renew your mind daily. Huney_BeeFit will remind you that:

You are Bold

You are Extraordinary

You are Empowered

You are Focused

You are Intentional

You are Tenacious



Q: Do you have anything else you want to add?

A: The sky is the limit - you are the author of your life - every morning you open your eyes is another opportunity to dominate!!!

