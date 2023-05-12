April's Voices of the VaANG is 2nd Lt. Brittney Brandon-Jordan, 192nd Medical Group Detachment-1 clinical nurse. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2023 07:55
|Photo ID:
|7808353
|VIRIN:
|230401-Z-ME883-1147
|Resolution:
|6424x4283
|Size:
|13.66 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Voices of the VaANG: 2nd Lt. Brittney Brandon-Jordan, 192nd Medical Group Detachment-1 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Voices of the VaANG: 2nd Lt. Brittney Brandon-Jordan, 192nd Medical Group Detachment-1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT