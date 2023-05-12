U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration representatives attend opening night of the GI Film Festival San Diego at the Museum of Photographic Arts, May 15, 2023. The screenings for the first night include documentaries about U.S. Navy Captain Kathy Bruyere and U.S. Army Captain Jennifer Moreno, who are interred at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, California. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.20.2023 01:30 Photo ID: 7807803 VIRIN: 230516-A-DK435-1069 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.98 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The National Cemetery Administration attends GI Film Festival San Diego [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.