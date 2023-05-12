Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The National Cemetery Administration attends GI Film Festival San Diego [Image 2 of 2]

    The National Cemetery Administration attends GI Film Festival San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration representatives attend opening night of the GI Film Festival San Diego at the Museum of Photographic Arts, May 15, 2023. The screenings for the first night include documentaries about U.S. Navy Captain Kathy Bruyere and U.S. Army Captain Jennifer Moreno, who are interred at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, California. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 01:30
    Photo ID: 7807803
    VIRIN: 230516-A-DK435-1069
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The National Cemetery Administration attends GI Film Festival San Diego [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reception at GI Film Festival San Diego Opening Night
    The National Cemetery Administration attends GI Film Festival San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The GI Film Festival San Diego celebrates local stories about and made by veterans

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #GIFilmFestival #SanDiego #MuseumofPhotographicArts #NationalCemeteryAdministration #VeteransAffairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT