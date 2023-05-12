Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reception at GI Film Festival San Diego Opening Night [Image 1 of 2]

    Reception at GI Film Festival San Diego Opening Night

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    The GI Film Festival San Diego holds its reception for a sold out crowd at the Museum of Photographic Arts, May 15, 2023. The festival screens films made by veterans about their fellow service members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

    This work, Reception at GI Film Festival San Diego Opening Night [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The National Cemetery Administration attends GI Film Festival San Diego

