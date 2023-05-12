The GI Film Festival San Diego holds its reception for a sold out crowd at the Museum of Photographic Arts, May 15, 2023. The festival screens films made by veterans about their fellow service members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.20.2023 01:30 Photo ID: 7807802 VIRIN: 230515-A-DK435-1073 Resolution: 4032x2537 Size: 880.61 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reception at GI Film Festival San Diego Opening Night [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.