The GI Film Festival San Diego celebrates local stories about and made by veterans

Photo By Sgt. Robert McIntosh | U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration representatives attend opening night of the GI Film Festival San Diego at the Museum of Photographic Arts, May 15, 2023. The screenings for the first night include documentaries about U.S. Navy Captain Kathy Bruyere and U.S. Army Captain Jennifer Moreno, who are interred at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, California. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

SAN DIEGO, CA -- The GI Film Festival San Diego, an annual celebration of stories about veterans made by their brothers and sisters in arms, is screened at the Museum of Photographic Arts where the cadets of the San Diego High School JROTC present the colors to begin the festivities.



Brandon Millett, GIFF co-founder, remembers when the festival first began in the East Coast.



“The GI Film Festival started back in 2007 in Washington, DC before expanding to San Diego in 2015 thanks to great partners at KPBS and SDSU,” Millett said. “Today, San Diego is the home of the national GI Film Festival.”



Laura Law-Millett, GIFF co-founder, emphasizes the mission of the festival.



“As the GI Film Festival founders, our goal has always been to bridge the gap between the military and civilian communities through film, television and special events,” Law-Millett said. “GIFF San Diego is exceeding our expectations.”



Deanna Martin Mackey, General Manager, KPBS, recognizes the strong connection between San Diego and the military.



“San Diego has a large veteran, military and filmmaking community,” Mackey said. “The three come together perfectly at the festival with seven locally connected films.”



The GI Film Festival has been an important event for over 15 years.



Brandon and Laura Law-Millett know that this could not have been done without the cooperation and support of both the film industry and the United States military.



“We want to congratulate all the filmmakers for being selected to screen at this year’s GIFF,” the Milletts said. “We also want to thank all our service members, veterans and their families for your service to our country and for your courage in sharing your stories on screen.”



A festival like this can bring a community together.



Deanna Martin Mackey has witnessed this firsthand.



“You inspire this special community of filmmakers, film lovers and event organizers,” Mackey said. “Whether you watch one film or see all 31, I thank you for choosing to spend time with us.”