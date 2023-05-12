USS Essex Sailors Compete in a Boot Shining Competition

SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2023) Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Brandon Lambert and Senior Chief Operations Specialist Daryl Ellis inspect a Sailor’s boots during a boot shining competition aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 16, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
