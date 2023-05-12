Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Sailors Compete in a Boot Shining Competition [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Essex Sailors Compete in a Boot Shining Competition

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2023) Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) Command Master Chief Jason Ortega speaks to Operations Specialist 3rd Class Maile Tolbert during a boot shining competition aboard the ship, May 16, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    This work, USS Essex Sailors Compete in a Boot Shining Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

