USS Essex Sailors Compete in a Boot Shining Competition

SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) participate in a boot shining competition aboard the ship, May 16, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

