Team Air National Guard at Readiness Challenge IX

Readiness Challenge IX Team Air National Guard poses for one final group photo with their runner-up trophy in hand at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. Readiness Challenge is an annual competition designed to test expeditionary skills and readiness of civil engineer teams to perform the base engineer mission in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Michael Keegan)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 18:22
|Photo ID:
|7807273
|VIRIN:
|230426-Z-A3507-1006
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
