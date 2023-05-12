Readiness Challenge IX Team Air National Guard poses for one final group photo with their runner-up trophy in hand at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. Readiness Challenge is an annual competition designed to test expeditionary skills and readiness of civil engineer teams to perform the base engineer mission in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Michael Keegan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 18:22 Photo ID: 7807273 VIRIN: 230426-Z-A3507-1006 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.36 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Air National Guard at Readiness Challenge IX [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.