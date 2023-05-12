Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Air National Guard at Readiness Challenge IX [Image 6 of 6]

    Team Air National Guard at Readiness Challenge IX

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    Readiness Challenge IX Team Air National Guard poses for one final group photo with their runner-up trophy in hand at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. Readiness Challenge is an annual competition designed to test expeditionary skills and readiness of civil engineer teams to perform the base engineer mission in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Michael Keegan)

