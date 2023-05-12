Doyon Receives Challenge Coin during Readiness Challenge

U.S. Air Force Airman Jody Doyon, a firefighter with the 176 Civil Engineer Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, receives top honors from Brig. Gen. William Kale, Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander during Readiness Challenge IX, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. Readiness Challenge IX is an annual competition designed to test expeditionary skills and readiness of civil engineer teams to perform the base engineer mission in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Michael Keegan)

