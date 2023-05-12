Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKANG Firefighters win Runner-up trophy [Image 5 of 6]

    AKANG Firefighters win Runner-up trophy

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force firefighter with the 176 Civil Engineering Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, pose with their runner-up trophy after completing Readiness Challenge IX, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. Readiness Challenge IX is an annual competition designed to test expeditionary skills and readiness of civil engineer firefighter teams to perform the base engineer mission in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Michael Keegan)

    Fire Fighters
    Civil Engineers
    MCA
    AKANG
    176 CES
    Readiness Challenge IX

