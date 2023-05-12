AKANG Firefighters win Runner-up trophy

U.S. Air Force firefighter with the 176 Civil Engineering Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, pose with their runner-up trophy after completing Readiness Challenge IX, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. Readiness Challenge IX is an annual competition designed to test expeditionary skills and readiness of civil engineer firefighter teams to perform the base engineer mission in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Michael Keegan)

