Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division are presented the 1st Armored Division patch ahead of their attachment to their respective battalions May 19, 2023. With vibrant colors and proud insignias, they stand together, ready to face any challenge that comes their way, embodying The Iron Brigade.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 18:18 Photo ID: 7807259 VIRIN: 230519-A-AJ772-865 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.56 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Patching Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.