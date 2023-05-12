U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Miguel Romero leads a formation of new inductees into the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, during a patching ceremony May 19, 2023. With vibrant colors and proud insignias, they stand together, ready to face any challenge that comes their way, embodying The Iron Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 18:18
|Photo ID:
|7807269
|VIRIN:
|230519-A-AJ772-105
|Resolution:
|6301x4201
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Patching Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT