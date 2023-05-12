U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Miguel Romero leads a formation of new inductees into the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, during a patching ceremony May 19, 2023. With vibrant colors and proud insignias, they stand together, ready to face any challenge that comes their way, embodying The Iron Brigade.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 18:18 Photo ID: 7807269 VIRIN: 230519-A-AJ772-105 Resolution: 6301x4201 Size: 9.6 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Patching Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.