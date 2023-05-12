Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Patching Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Patching Ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Miguel Romero leads a formation of new inductees into the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, during a patching ceremony May 19, 2023. With vibrant colors and proud insignias, they stand together, ready to face any challenge that comes their way, embodying The Iron Brigade.

