2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Patching Ceremony

U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Casey Baker assigned to the 35th Armored Regiment, 1st Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team speaks to newly assigned Soldiers in honor of their patching ceremony May 19, 2023. With vibrant colors and proud insignias, they stand together, ready to face any challenge that comes their way, embodying The Iron Brigade.

