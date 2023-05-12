Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast [Image 4 of 8]

    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Christopher Hanson 

    88th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker talks with Army Reserve Ambassador Paul Hettich from Illinois before giving a speech at the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Breakfast on May 15.

    Maj. Gen. Baker, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 88th Readiness Division, was invited to be the key speaker at the Breakfast at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee. He thanked employers for their continued support of their service member Guard and Reserve employees and encouraged them to continue to promote ESGR to other business leaders.

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is a Department of Defense office that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between the Service members and their employers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 16:32
    Photo ID: 7807138
    VIRIN: 230515-O-GQ656-343
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast
    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast
    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast
    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast
    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast
    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast
    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast
    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESGR
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    Employer Support
    88th Readiness Division
    Milwaukee County War Memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT