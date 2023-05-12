88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast

Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker talks with Army Reserve Ambassador Paul Hettich from Illinois before giving a speech at the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Breakfast on May 15.



Maj. Gen. Baker, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 88th Readiness Division, was invited to be the key speaker at the Breakfast at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee. He thanked employers for their continued support of their service member Guard and Reserve employees and encouraged them to continue to promote ESGR to other business leaders.



Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is a Department of Defense office that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between the Service members and their employers.

